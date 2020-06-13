TWO “shameless” drug dealers who were spotted by plain-clothed police officers exchanging amphetamine near a high school have been jailed.

Benjamin Gibson, 40, and David Walshe, 31, were caught red-handed on Cwmbran’s Ty Gwyn Road, prosecutor Lowri Wynn Morgan said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Detective Constable Sean Meyrick and colleagues witnessed drugs being shipped by Walshe who was driving a Ford C-Max car.

He was dropping off amphetamine to Gibson who was waiting for him just after midday on Tuesday, March 17.

Miss Wynn Morgan said when Gibson was arrested he was found with drugs worth more than £1,000 and had a serrated knife and hacksaw.

Walshe was picked up on Newport’s Malpas Road shortly after.

Some of the amphetamine seized by Gwent Police

The court heard the pair were communicating via a drugs line.

Gibson, of Pentre Close, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, admitted possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and two counts of having a blade or pointed article in public.

Walshe, of Anson Green, Newport, pleaded guilty to supplying amphetamine.

Miss Wynn Morgan told how both defendants had previous convictions for trafficking amphetamine.

Gibson was jailed for 12 months in 2012 and 16 months in 2016, both for possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Walshe was locked up for 14 months in 2012 for possessing amphetamine and two years in 2014 for supplying the drug.

Ben Waters, representing Gibson, said his client became involved in street dealing to “fund his own misuse”.

Harry Baker, for Walshe, asked the court to take into account his early guilty plea.

Judge Catherine Richards told the defendants: “This was a sophisticated operation in that it involved a drugs line.

“This case is aggravated by the fact it took place in the middle of the day in the vicinity of a school, although there is no evidence it occurred in front of schoolchildren.

“You are career criminals who are prepared to take the risks of being caught.”

Gibson was jailed for 22 months and Walshe for 18 months.

Outside the court, Gwent Police’s investigating officer in the case, PC Mark Ling, said: “Walshe and Gibson have been sentenced for their shameless drug dealing.

“The incident took place in March near to a school, where children were present, in broad daylight.

"Drug use and supply can ruin lives and have far-reaching effects in local communities.

“Gwent Police's serious organised crime and disruption team works tirelessly to target this activity and bring offenders to justice.”