THIS afternoon, thousands of people should have been coming down to Cwmbran Boating Lake for the annual Cwmbran Big Event.

The event was cancelled due to the coronavirus, replaced instead with an Online Big Event hosted across Cwmbran Community Council's social media channels.

Much like previous years, the event will feature entertainment from local performers, a dog show showcasing the town’s most talented canines, and information from council partners on the help and support available for residents.

The event is being held between 12pm and 5pm, and the community council is encouraging residents to take part by sharing their pictures, videos and memories of previous events using the hashtags #CwmbranBigEvent2020 or #CBE2020.

Below are some of our memories from covering the event in recent years.

Aspire Street Dance perform at the 2019 Cwmbran Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

Zac Carruthers from Torfaen Play demonstrates his skills with the Diabolo at the 2019 Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

Jerry Adams' Allosaurus made an appearance with Hannah Price (L) and Miranda Burnett raising money for JDRF at the 2019 Cwmbran Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

Dance Heart entertain at the 2019 Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

Wendy Jane sings at the Cwmbran Big Event in 2019. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.

The Dancerella's from the Dance Stars Academy in Cwmbran on stage in 2018.

Casey Wridle, then 12, and her parents Kerry and Richard from Betws play Jenga at the 2018 event..

The Torfaen Play Bear gets visitors dancing in 2018.

The Greenmeadow team v Torfaen Leisure in the 2016 raft race at the Cwmbran Big Event.

Cwmbran Brass at the 2016 Cwmbran Big Event.

The Amanda Ellis Street Dance group perform in 2015.

Be the Best Military Fitness A team take on the Cwmbran Netball team in the Cwmbran Big Event raft race in 2015.