A 72-year-old man from Newport may have been dead for more than a week before his body was found at his Bassaleg home, an inquest has heard.
Neighbours of Roger Lewis, who lived in Pentrepoeth Road, raised the alarm on September 13, 2019, after becoming concerned they had not seen him for a number of days.
Police went to his house at around 4pm and found his body - and the inquest heard it was clear Mr Lewis had been dead for some time. Officers said the property was locked and there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances.
A Welsh Ambulance representative said they also arrived at the address shortly after 4pm and found Mr Lewis face down on the hallway floor. They said Mr Lewis was pronounced dead at 4.21pm.
A post-mortem was unable to determine a cause of death, which was recorded as “indeterminate”.
Assistant Coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fevre said she was satisfied with the results of a DNA investigation confirming that Mr Lewis, who had worked as a HGV driver, a carer and a youth worker, was the man found at the property.
Ms Le Fevre said that given inquiries led to indeterminate conclusions.
An open conclusion was recorded.