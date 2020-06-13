PRAISE has not been in short supply for the more than 1,000 protestors who marched through Newport yesterday in support of Black Lives Matter.

From members of the public to elected officials to the chief constable of Gwent Police, those involved have been commended for a protest which went off ‘without incident’.

Shortly after the conclusion of the protest yesterday, Gwent Police released a statement which thanked protestors for their conduct.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank those who participated in this gathering which went by without incident.”

This was echoed later in the day by Chief Constable Pam Kelly, who tweeted: “Powerful event... thanks for the peace and togetherness ...as a Community Police Service ...the relationships and local cohesion felt v positive...diolch.”

The protest had begun with the thousand-strong crowd kneeling as one for eight minutes in silence, The length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him.

The gesture has become a symbol of the civil rights struggle on both sides of the Atlantic following a series high-profile killings of black people by police officers.

The protestors then marched through the city to the university, where speeches were given.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones said that those involved in the peaceful protest should feel proud of themselves.

“I want to pay tribute to the organisers for their hard work in ensuring the whole thing went off smoothly and in such a safe way,” she said.

“It is good to see that Pam Kelly, the chief constable of Gwent Police has publicly praised the organisers and those that took part for their dignified respectful approach.

“All participants should feel proud that they have demonstrated that Black Lives Matter.

“We must not let the unlawful killing of George Floyd pass without action being taken to redress the injustice and inequality that black and ethnic minority communities face every day across the world, including here in the UK.”

Newport East MS John Griffiths was also effusive in his praise of the march.

He said: “I completely agree with Black Lives Matters cause. It must act as a turning point to help rid our communities of the scourge of racism.

“I was pleased to hear Gwent Police say the protests went off peacefully and proud that Newport is standing up against prejudice and discrimination.”