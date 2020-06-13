TWO new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Gwent today - one in newport and one in Torfaen.
The latest Public Health Wales figures show there have been no deaths in the Anuerin Bevan University Health Board area with coroanvirus over the past 24 hours, meaning the area's total death toll remains 268.
There have no new cases in Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly local authority areas.
Across Wales as a whole, 45 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, and six people have died. This means the total number of cases of Covid-19 in Wales stands at 14,703, and the death toll at 1,441.
