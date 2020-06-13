THIS year's Abergavenny Food Festival, one of the biggest annual events in Gwent, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors, was due to be held on September 19 and 20.

But, in a statement on the event's website, the festival's board said they felt they had little choice but to cancel the dates.

"As a board of festival volunteers we know about the problems that our fantastic producers and stallholders currently face, and the challenges for so many of our supporters in food, farming and hospitality," the statement read. "We have tried very hard to find a way in which we could hold a festival this September, but with great sadness we must announce that because of ongoing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, our annual food celebration will not go ahead."

The statement said the event would go ahead as planned in 2021.

It continued: "For 23 years our not-for-profit organisation has worked with, and showcased small businesses, producers, farms and growers. In that spirit, we are doing what we can to support those involved in these areas and will continue to explore ways of connecting people during a time that food supply has become more important than ever. We encourage our festival supporters to continue their engagement with those in our extended food family."