A PUBLIC “menace” who rammed the police during a high-speed chase in a stolen car taken after a break-in was jailed for more than three years.

Third strike burglar Colin McBlain, of Stamford Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was blasted by a judge who told him he was “a complete danger behind the wheel”.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the 33-year-old defendant had racked up 32 previous convictions for 94 offences before his latest crime spree.

These included being locked up for two years and eight months in 2017 for a burglary in Newport.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo said McBlain tried to steal a SsangYong Rexton SUV from Alexandra Street in Ebbw Vale on April 14.

He then took off in a Citroen Xsara Picasso after he’d swiped the car keys in a burglary in the town’s Western Terrace later that evening.

Mrs Yeo told how the police were alerted and he was chased by officers through Tredegar.

The prosecutor said: “He drove on the wrong side of the road for a significant period of time and turned his headlights off at one point.

“The defendant showed a deliberate disregard for the safety of others when he was being followed by a police vehicle.”

McBlain was then arrested shortly after he fled from the stolen car when he drove up a dead end.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted theft, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

The defendant also admitted making off without paying for £40.12 of fuel after CCTV cameras captured him at a petrol station in Tredegar.

Stephen Thomas, representing McBlain, said: “The defendant realises he has very limited mitigation. The best he has are his guilty pleas.”

His barrister added that the defendant was homeless at the time of the offences after a friend he was living with had contracted coronavirus.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told McBlain: “You have an horrendous record. You rammed the police car.

“You have a wanton disregard for the law and you are a complete danger behind the wheel.

“You are a menace to other motorists and pedestrians.”

Judge Jenkins jailed him for 876 days for the burglary plus 12 months in prison for the dangerous driving with concurrent custodial terms for the other offences.

He was also banned from driving for three years and four months and must pay a victim surcharge.