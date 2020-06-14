FOR this week's Five of the Best, we've put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories across Gwent this past week.

Popular Torfaen family man Bill Morgan celebrates turning 100

Bill Morgan, from Wainfelin, was surprised by his family with a socially distanced party in his front garden, and his neighbours - who held a collection for his big day - lined the street to sing happy birthday.

Newport County Community member raises £900 for the NHS

Luke Degilbert, aged 25, a football-mad Newport man with autism has raised almost £1,000 for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board by doing training “drills” in his back garden.

Former Newport boxer Steve "Sammy" Sims' food banks fundraiser

Steve 'Sammy' Sims aims to eat one million grains of rice for every £1 donated to his GoFundMe page, in an attempt to raise money for food banks across Britain.

MORE NEWS:

Vera O'Connor: Rogiet woman celebrates reaching 100

She moved to the area from Torquay when she was eight months old, with her father – who had been given first choice on some cottages reserved for Great Western Railway workers injured in the First World War.

Beth's Bakes in Newport expand business after two years

Beth’s Bakes, on Newport’s Church Road, has become a huge hit across Gwent, as well as further afield in the time span of just two years.

