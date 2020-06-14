STAGECOACH, which operated buses and coaches throughout Gwent, is launching a new smartphone “busy bus” indicator to help customers plan their journeys as services begin to return to normal.

The new feature on the Stagecoach bus app will use extensive data and artificial intelligence to provide a traffic light indicator which will help customers choose quieter services and maintain social distancing.

The app is being rolled out to iOS and android users and is scheduled to be fully in place by June 18.

Each service in the live map on the app will be colour coded, with quieter buses showing in a green bus icon indicating ‘not too busy’, through to amber ‘quite busy’ and dark amber ‘very busy’. Customers can also see where their bus is on the map and when it will be arriving.

Carla Stockton-Jones, Interim Managing Director UK for Stagecoach, said: “We have already put a range of extra measures in place to make sure our customers feel confident in using our services, including strict cleaning regimes and social distancing measures.

"The launch of our new busy bus indicator is an extra step to give people a guide on the best times to travel and to plan their journeys to avoid busier times.

“At a time when people across the country are starting to be reunited with friends and family, this investment in new technology will help to ensure that people can be completely prepared and confident.”

For more information, visit stagecoachbus.com/coronavirus