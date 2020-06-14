THE CWMBRAN community came together from the comfort of their own homes for the first virtual Big Event.

The event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus, but organisers Cwmbran Community Council decided instead to continue with the event over their social media channels.

Chairman of Cwmbran Community Council Cllr Anthony Bird said the event had been a huge success, but the popularity of the dog show would leave a tough decision for the judges.

"We've had hundreds of interactions online," he said. "We didn't know what to expect, but it has come together really well.

"I think a lot of people will be looking forward to next year. It shows there is still an appetite for this even when we can't physically get together.

"We are a town who really love our pets. I'm glad so many people got involved. I don't know how the judges will pick a winner, there were so many fantastic entries.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved in organising today, the community council staff, our partners, and everyone who has taken part and shared their pictures with us."

The community council guided people around a virtual tour of the event, including the raft race, the animal section, food and drink, and information services.

They also shared pictures from last year's entertainment,

There was also dances and jokes from Torfaen Play Service.

The leader of Torfaen council Cllr Anthony Hunt shared a message dedicating the event to all of the volunteers and carers from across Torfaen who have stepped up in this current crisis.

There were also messages from Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council chairman Darrell Dewar and Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds closed off the event.

"I know its a very different event to what has come before, but it is also an opportunity to say thank you to everyone throughout Torfaen for the sacrifices they have made to help others through the coronavirus crisis," he said.

"[Today] celebrates the way that the communities of Cwmbran have rallied in recent weeks and helped each other through this. I hope today, with all the tremendous events that there have been and all the different contributions, will bring a smile to all our faces.

"Thank you everyone involved in organising today, it's been a terrific event, and I look forward to many more events back in their usual form in the future."