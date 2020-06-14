A 77-YEAR-OLD Newport man died after falling at his home in Somerton, an inquest heard.

Nigel Pugh, a retired clerical officer, was found near the bottom of his stairs at his home in Thompson Avenue by his wife at around 2.30am on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Paramedics arrived at 4.13am and took Mr Pugh - who was concious and complaining of pain in his shoulders - to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

READ MORE:

Scans carried out at hospital found a large collection of fluid within his left chest cavity and a small area of bleeding on the left side of the brain.

Pathologist James Harrison said Mr Pugh, who had spondylitis and diabetes and had previously been forced to take early retirement due to a brain tumour, had fractured four ribs and his thoracic spine.

He died in hospital at 8.30pm on Saturday, October 26.

Assistant Coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fevre said the death was the result of a fracture of the thoracic spine and ribs, and recorded a conclusion of accidental death.