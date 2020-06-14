FROM the early 15th century to 1951, Tredegar House was the home of the Morgan family. This beautiful mansion and the gentry that occupied it are fascinating, and the heritage building is now under the care of the National Trust.
John Evans was the groom to the horses of the Morgans at Tredegar House.
Tredegar House. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Denise Foster of the National Trust in the kitchens at Tredegar House
A 17th century breakfast display at Tredegar House
The guilded room at Tredegar House.
The Daleks have landed at Tredegar House
Tredegar House in Newport
Tredegar House in the winter of 1985
Tredegar House, St Josephs High School and Duffryn in 1982
The house and grounds in 1988
This was the house and surrounding land in 1980
Tredegar House in Newport