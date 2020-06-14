FROM the early 15th century to 1951, Tredegar House was the home of the Morgan family. This beautiful mansion and the gentry that occupied it are fascinating, and the heritage building is now under the care of the National Trust.

South Wales Argus:

John Evans was the groom to the horses of the Morgans at Tredegar House.

South Wales Argus:

Tredegar House. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Denise Foster of the National Trust in the kitchens at Tredegar House

South Wales Argus:

A 17th century breakfast display at Tredegar House

South Wales Argus:

The guilded room at Tredegar House.

South Wales Argus:

The Daleks have landed at Tredegar House

South Wales Argus:

Tredegar House in Newport

South Wales Argus:

Tredegar House in the winter of 1985

South Wales Argus:

Tredegar House, St Josephs High School and Duffryn in 1982

South Wales Argus:

The house and grounds in 1988

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

This was the house and surrounding land in 1980

South Wales Argus:

Tredegar House in Newport