FIVE Scouts from Newport and Cwmbran, who have devoted almost 100 years between them to ScoutsCymru, have been awarded the organisation’s most prestigious honours.

The volunteers will receive the Award for Merit thanks to their commitment to ScoutsCymru over the decades.

They are among 82 inspirational Welsh Scouts from Caerphilly, Cardiff, Cwmbran, Flintshire, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham who are set to be recognised as part of this year’s Roll of Honour celebration.

With this year’s celebration cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Scouts will be receiving their awards throughout the year from their local Scouting organisations.

Among those to receive the Award for Merit this year is Symon Dunstan, district commissioner for CRAI.

The 50-year-old, from Blackwood, has been in Scouts since he was seven, thanks to his passion for “giving something back” to the people who supported him.

On his award recognition and Scouting highlights, he said: “I live for Scouting, and it’s allowed me to achieve a dream to move from Cub Scout to DC, and it’s something I’m immensely proud of.”

Fellow Award for Merit recipient Alan Terrell, from Pontywaun, is a group scout leader for the 1st Pontywaun Scout Group.

He said: “Scouting prepares young people for life by teaching them transferable skills such as time management, being organized, confidence in their abilities, teamwork and problem solving.

"These skills are vital for life in general, but more importantly, the world of employment. With these skills it gives young people the edge in their future careers.”

The Award for Merit is also being handed to his brother Richard Terrell, the district explorer scout commissioner for CRAI District.

Chief Commissioner of Wales Rhian Moore congratulated all the “outstanding” volunteers who were recognised this year.