How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's photograph was, indeed, Victoria Avenue in the Maindee area of Newport. Here's what you had to say:

The photo this week is Victoria Avenue Newport. The right hand corner is The George Pub, on the opposite side is Barclays Bank. On the way up the avenue on the left is what remains of Maindee Baths. My children all learned to swim there in the late 1960’s early 70’s. There used to be a church on the left hand side just before the junction of Crown Street. If I remember it was Weslyan Methodist, Victoria Avenue Methodist Church. Now it is housing called Victoria Court. I think there was Toc H hut there too next to the church, I believe it was something to do with injured servicemen. Further up the hill are Summerhill Avenue and Woodland Road. Further up again are Crescent Road and Brynderwen Road. The avenue then comes to an end at the Junction of Christchurch Road.

Joan Sutcliffe, Newport

The 'Then' photo is a1970s shot of Victoria Avenue leading from Maindee to St Julian's Road and onto Christchurch Road. Behind the cameraman's left shoulder is The George, one of several pubs in the immediate area. Next to the George is Maindee Swimming Baths, this Art Deco building was opened just before the war. Sadly it deteriorated over time, concrete was falling from the roof and nets were strung to catch the debris. After it was closed, someone bought it with the aim of bringing it back to life in one form or other. A few doors up was the Methodist Church, I have a feeling that this no longer is in existence. Behind the cameraman's right shoulder was the Maindee branch of Barclay's Bank - serving the people - until it became more profitable to close it.

Dave Woolven, Newport

This is Victoria Avenue, Maindee, it has not changed at all, except the Maindee swimming baths which has long gone. I enjoyed many a good swim there doing water aerobics. Bill was our instructor, all us ladies gave him hell (fun really). I did go to the auction when it was up for sale. Love all your pictures.

Mary Stock, Newport

