AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a 25-year-old Newport woman who was found dead at her home in Jeans Close last month.
Lauren Marie Griffiths was found dead at her property on Thursday May 7 by paramedics after concerned relatives called them.
An officer for Gwent Police identified the woman, having had regular previous contact with her.
A post-mortem was carried out at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Friday May 15, and the death is being treated as drugs-related.
Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders adjourned the inquest until May 27, 2021.