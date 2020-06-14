AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of a 25-year-old Newport woman who was found dead at her home in Jeans Close last month.

Lauren Marie Griffiths was found dead at her property on Thursday May 7 by paramedics after concerned relatives called them.

An officer for Gwent Police identified the woman, having had regular previous contact with her.

A post-mortem was carried out at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Friday May 15, and the death is being treated as drugs-related.

Senior Coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders adjourned the inquest until May 27, 2021.