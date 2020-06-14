Lockdown continues and so does the fantastic work of our Camera Club. Here are some more of our favourites which have been uploaded to the page in recent days. To become a member and submit your own work, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.

Max Griffiths-Palmer wheelies out of the sunset at Cwmcarn Picture: Tammy Griffiths-Palmer

Swan family on Tredegar Park lake. Picture: Joe Guard

Car park laid bare by lockdown. Picture: Julie Stratford

A friendly cow at Llangeview. Picture: Jamie Page

Redpoll perched up high. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

Bright yellow lilies. Picture: Louise Bunce

A bee searches for food. Picture: Mike Gough