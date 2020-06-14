ONE MORE person has died in Gwent as a result of contracting Covid-19, and there has been no new cases since yesterday.
That is according to the latest data published by Public Health Wales. It means the death total in the region now stands at 269.
Across Wales as a whole, 39 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, and three people have died. This means the total number of cases of Covid-19 in Wales stands at 14,742, and the death toll at 1,444.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is one of two health boards to record no new cases in Wales, with the other being Powys Teaching Health Board.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has recorded the most new cases with 15.
The number of tests carried out in Wales yesterday was 3,073, with 133,835 tests carried out in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
No local authorities across Wales recorded more than ten new cases in the last 24 hours. Rhondda Cynon Taf recorded the highest with nine.