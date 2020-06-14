NEWPORT East MP Jessica Morden has backed calls made by shadow business secretary and former Labour leader, Ed Miliband, to "Save Our Steel".

In a letter to business secretary Alok Sharma, Mr Miliband warned the government that “we neglect our manufacturing base at our peril as it is vital to our success and resilience as a country”.

In his letter Mr Miliband also called on the government to “boost the steel industry now as a cornerstone sector for a strong and sustained economic recovery” by purchasing British steel for its upcoming multi-billion pound infrastructure projects such as HS2.

Serving as co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Steel, Jessica Morden said: “The steel sector is absolutely vital to our economic recovery - not just in Newport but across South Wales and the rest of the UK”.

“Phase 1 and 2 of the HS2 project will require a combined two million tonnes of steel, including steel for tracks, train components, bridges, tunnels, gantries, wire and more which creates significant procurement opportunities for steel producers across the UK”.

“I urge the government to make the most of this unique opportunity to not just voice their support for the steel industry but to put their money where their mouth is and give steel workers and those across the supply chain the clarity they deserve”.

Community steelworkers' union's Roy Rickhuss said: “The case for action to support UK steel companies through this pandemic is overwhelming and compelling”.

He also urged “heed the calls from across the steel sector so that this key foundation industry can survive the coming months, then thrive in the future and play its part in the recovery”.