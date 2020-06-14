TORFAEN council has appealed to residents after a stream of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been found littered across the borough,

Executive member for the environment, Cllr Mandy Owen, said disposable face masks and gloves had been found discarded throughout Torfaen.

She reminded residents that, as well as potentially harming wildlife, there is no way to tell if these items have come in to contact with Covid-19 or other diseases.

“Unfortunately Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like face masks and gloves quickly become contaminated, so they shouldn’t be tossed carelessly," said Cllr Owen.

“They are not biodegradable or recyclable, and should always be placed in residents purple lidded bins, and not thrown on the floor.

“We would also like to remind residents to place personal waste such as tissues and wipes which cannot be recycled in the outside purple lidded bin as well."

Residents have also been reminded that if they or a household member has or had symptoms of Covid-19 to double bag any waste and leave them somewhere secure for at least 72 hours before being put out for collection.