THE Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent is urging residents to learn how to spot the signs of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of older people.

Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert made the announcement while marking ‘World Elder Abuse Day’ on Monday June 15, which aims to focus global attention on the growing problem of elder abuse.

Mr Cuthbert has marked tackling violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence (VAWDASV) as key priorities, and says he is committed to encouraging people experiencing it to seek help, and for residents to raise safeguarding concerns with professionals.

Speaking before the day, Mr Cuthbert said: “Supporting vulnerable people is one of my key priorities and at the heart of my Police and Crime Plan for Gwent. We know that older people are particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, and we fear that opportunities for this to happen have increased due to the increased isolation caused by Covid-19.

“There will always be people who seek to exploit the vulnerable, so it has never been so important for people to keep an eye out for any signs of abuse.

“We need to ensure all our older residents know what abuse is and that, if they experience it, they need to report it. We also need to encourage friends, family, professionals, volunteers and neighbours to speak out if they think someone might be being abused.

“Please don’t let them suffer in silence. Gwent Police are here for you and they will listen to your concerns.”

Chief Constable of Gwent Police, Pam Kelly, said: “If you’re giving an elderly family member, friend or neighbour a hand, keep an eye out for any signs of abuse.

"Gwent Police are here to help so please, if you have any concerns, don’t be afraid to contact us.”

If someone is being abuse, do you know what to look for?

Physical signs can include cuts, bruises, wounds, burns, broken bones, untreated injuries, poor skin condition or skin hygiene, dehydration and/or malnourished, weight loss, and damaged clothes or items in the home.

Psychological signs can include unlikely stories, reluctance to talk openly, confusion, anger without apparent cause, sudden behaviour changes, being emotionally upset or agitated, unexplained fear or becoming withdrawn, non-communicative or non-responsive.

Financial signs can include changes to a person’s banking, wills or assets, unpaid bills when someone else is supposed to be paying them, excessive care costs, valuable items disappearing, and lack of simple affordable amenities.

Free online training is available to residents to help tackle all forms of VAWDASV.

The Welsh Government wants anyone who is still in a position to spot potential abuse, such as volunteers, key workers, postal workers and shop staff, to be able to recognise the signs of abuse and know how they can safely help.

Online training can be accessed via https://learning2.wales.nhs.uk/login/index.php.

For more information about reporting someone you believe to be vulnerable, go to www.gwentsafeguarding.org.uk.