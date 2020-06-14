A 75-YEAR-OLD from Tredegar who suffered from cancer died by suicide, an inquest heard.
Roger Yates, of Rhyd Terrace, was found dead at his home on November 14, 2019.
The inquest, held at Newport Coroner's Court, heard how Mr Yates suffered from oesophageal cancer.
READ MORE:
- Former engineer from New Inn died of lung cancer, inquest hears.
- People in full PPE enter house of 'vulnerable' claiming to test for Covid-19.
- ‘Drunken’ NHS care worker drove down M4 the wrong way at start of lockdown.
Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders concluded Mr Yates died by suicide.