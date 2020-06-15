A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BEN DAVID TRUELOVE, 28, of Colston Court, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

NICOLAE-DARIUS AVRAM, 30, of Adeline Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

DORIN FLORIN AVRAM, 29, of Redland Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

LEVI WARBURTON, 25, of Fleur De Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

DEVON WILLIAM MORGAN, 21, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £220 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JAN KANDRA, 19, of Alice Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

PAUL KINNEY, 53, of Tydu View, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

DAVID JASON TILLEY, 48, of Bevan Avenue, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and after no test certificate had been issued within the appropriate period.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

VOJTECH FERKO, 32, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for four months after he admitted driving without insurance.

He was fined £341 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

NICHOLAS ROSSER, 28, of Warwick Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

NATHAN MURPHY, 26, of Cae Glas, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

THOMAS RICHARD BARNARD, 28, of Walter Street, Abertysswg, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

IOSIF CIRPACIU, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

ARRON CARSON, 33, of High Cross Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ARRAN EVANS, 32, of Bartlett Street, Caerphilly, was fined £660 after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

KATHRYN ANGEL, 43, of Blaencuffin Road, Llanhilleth, was fined £660 after she admitted driving without insurance.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.