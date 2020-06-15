Welcome to our first New Arrivals page where we celebrate babies recently born in Gwent.

Violet Rose Davies was born on May 20 to Scott Davies and Natasha Green. Natasha said: "In such difficult times it can be challenging not to see family and friends but we will make up for it when it's safe and all of us will have the best cuddles and giggles together x."

Holly Cochrane and Laurence Manley's daughter Indi May Manley arrived on April 12 at Ystrad Mynach, weighing 6lb 13oz. Indi, who will live with the family in Risca, arrived a week early. She is the first grandchild on both sides and her parents can't wait to introduce her properly to them.

Baby Tyler Stephen Scott was born on April 2 at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport. He weighed in at 5lb 15oz. Hi parents are Megan Davies and Joshua Scott, of Bettws, Newport. Megan was induced at the hospital while Josh waited at home for news. Megan said: "Even though the midwives were in full PPE, they were super friendly and kept me calm and relaxed as this was my first baby. I was induced at 1.30am and by 5.30am the midwives told me it was time to go to the labour ward! I phoned Josh and told him to get there asap. As they tried to move me out of my room, they did one final check and realised that my little boy was too eager to meet everyone and I wasn't going to make it to the labour ward. Within 10 minutes Tyler had arrived. The midwives were shocked how quickly my labour had progressed but said it was a textbook birth. Unfortunately Josh got to the hospital five minutes too late and missed the actual birth. Because I gave birth on the main ward Josh technically wasn't allowed on the ward but the midwives made an exception so he could see me and his new son. The midwives, cleaners, caterers were all amazing during my stay in hospital and were a credit to the NHS during such a difficult and uncertain time."

Bethany Louise Goff arrived on June 1 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lbs. Her parents are Naomi and Stephen Goff, who live in Risca, and her big brother is Noah, aged two. Naomi said: "I started having contractions at 2am, didn’t think much of it so decided to go back to sleep. At 5am I woke with very strong pains and by 6am I was on the phone to the birthing centre at the Royal Gwent, who advised me to go straight to the hospital. I arrived at the hospital at 7.45am and at 7cm dilated and by 8am my husband was able to join me. I had gas and air and delivered little Bethany Louise at 9.38am. We managed to get photos taken, even with my husband wearing a mask and went on to FaceTime my family."

Kilian-raymond Alexander Uden made his way into the world on April 12 at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport. He weighed 6lbs 2oz. His parents are Kingsleigh Brice and Ryan Uden, of Newport. Kingsleigh said: "I lost my own mum on February 12 this year. She was so excited to meet her grandson. Family is even more important to me after realising life is too short. To all my family & friends, we can't wait to see you and finally introduce you to Kilian-raymond, we love you all x."