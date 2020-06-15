A MAN who fell down a flight of stairs at his home in Monmouth last year died as a result of his injuries, an inquest has heard.
John Vernon Gibberd, aged 88, died on Friday, October 25, 2019, after spending 12 days in hospital with head and spinal injuries.
Mr Gibberd was taken to Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital after falling down the stairs at his home in Monk Street at around 10.30pm on Saturday, October 12.
At hospital it was found he had suffered a significant brain injury, final fractures and multiple fractured ribs.
READ MORE:
This is how Caldicot Leisure Centre could look after £6.3m revamp
Beth's Bakes in Newport expand business after two years
People in PPE claim to test for coronavirus at Torfaen address
Although he was given on a nasogastric tube, the inquest heard Mr Gibberd, who had type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, removed it himself, and his family later agreed to make him comfortable.
Hospital staff said Mr Gibberd's condition worsened during the evening on Tuesday, October 15, and he died at 6.52pm on Friday, October 25.
Conclusion: Natural causes.