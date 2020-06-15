AN INSPIRING 12-year-old girl from Torfaen has completed a half marathon to raise more than £1,000 for the charity that helped her ill grandfather in his final days.

Mia Bridgewater followed in her father Gareth Bridgewater's footsteps, who has raised thousands for Velindre since his father David Bridgewater died in 2005.

Mia, who had been training with her father for two weeks for the huge challenge, ran 10.5km down the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and the same distance back, with nine-year-old brother Evan joining in for the second half of the run.

Mr Bridgewater explained how he was slightly concerned when his daughter suggested she wanted to run so far.

"It's certainly a long way for a 12-year-old and I was a little wary of that, but she is a really athletic young girl and is very passionate," he said.

Mia and Evan, both regular competitive swimmers for Torfaen Dolphins, took it in their stride.

READ MORE:

"I'm really proud of them, they've done brilliantly and I'm glad they want to join the family's efforts to help Velindre," their dad added.

Mr Bridgewater was so grateful for the support and care Velindre provided his father before he died that he has completed countless fundraising events to raise £25,000 for the charity.

(Gareth Bridgewater cycled the distance from Heathrow to Calgary in Canada to raise money for Velindre in 2016)

Kylie McKee of Velindre said: "What Mia and Evan have achieved is absolutely incredible. Although we weren’t too surprised because their dad Gareth, who has done several major challenges for Velindre over the past few years after recovering from a horrific accident, and raising more than £25,000 in memory of his dad, is also incredibly fit, dedicated and passionate, so it’s obviously in their genes.

"A huge thank you to Mia and Evan for their amazing efforts which will help the wonderful staff at Velindre Cancer Centre continue to treat, care and support cancer patients and their families.”