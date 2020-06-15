THE Castle Inn in Usk is celebrating after being named Welsh Pub of the Year at the recent Cardiff and South Wales Prestige Awards.

The pub, in Twyn Square, is run by chef Matthew Dawkins and his partner Charlotte Gregory.

Ms Gregory said: "Since lockdown life at The Castle Inn has been very different. Unprecedented events we could never imagine we would experience in our lifetime have changed everything in pub life.

MORE NEWS:

"We were preparing themselves for ‘silly season’. With nine en-suite bedrooms, a sizeable restaurant and beer garden we were very much looking forward to the return of holiday makers and tourists along with all our loyal Usk regulars.

"Lockdown however hasn’t been all doom and gloom," she said.

Matthew and Charlotte set up a seven-days-a-week takeaway service and were surprised and delighted by the number of people ordering meals.

She said: "With the help of family and two wonderful friends we were able to deliver meals far and wide. It’s these gestures we hope will benefit us when we finally get the go ahead to reopen."

Matthew's previous award wins include being named Voice Chef of the Year in 2018, seven years after winning the same award when he was chef at The Star Llansoy.

Re-opening plans are well under way at the Castle Inn, with Charlotte and Matthew fully understanding it will take time to return to any normality.

But for the time being they are continuing their takeaway services and are making improvements at the premises.