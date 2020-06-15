A DRIVER stopped twice by police in the space of 24 hours had their sports car seized.

Last Thursday, June 11, the driver was issued with a section 59 warning for anti-social driving.

And 24 hours later, he was stopped by police for the some offence.

His car was then seized by officers.

The incident occurred in Monmouthshire, and was shared on social media by Gwent Police's Monmouthshire branch.

They wrote: "The driver of this vehicle was issued a section 59 warning on Thursday for anti-social driving.

"24 hours later, same manner of driving has resulted in the vehicle being seized."

(The vehicle was seized by police. Picture: Gwent Police.)

It comes as police have more than 300 "illegally-driven" vehicles in the first two months of lockdown.

Between Sunday, March 1 and Saturday, May 2, Gwent Police seized 261 vehicles for motorists driving without valid motor insurance and 28 for not driving a licence, a spokesman said.

And a further 40 vehicles were taken off the roads in the same period because the driver had neither valid insurance nor a driving licence.

he "drastic reduction" in traffic has allowed police to "easily identify vehicles which are being driven illegally," said Superintendent Glyn Fernquest, of Gwent Police’s operational support unit.

He added: “The law around driving an insured vehicle and owning a valid driving licence has not changed – these are still mandatory requirements to be in command of a vehicle on our roads.

“Having neither of these essential documents is even worse and there can be no excuses for this – you must have insurance and an in-date driving licence.

"If you are caught driving without insurance or a licence, or both, you will face enforcement action as you can at any other time of the year.”