A TEENAGER who had allegedly used cocaine and cannabis was arrested by police over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, an 18-year-old female from Abergavenny was stopped by police.

During a roadside drugs wipe, she reportedly tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

It is not clear whether she was driving the car at the time.

A spokesman for the Monmouthshire branch of Gwent Police said: "18 year old female arrested in Abergavenny during the early hours of this morning.

"Roadside drugs wipe administered following a stop check, which tested positive for cocaine and cannabis."

It comes as Monmouthshire officers also stopped a car twice in the space of 24 hours.

Last Thursday, June 11, a driver of a sports car was issued with a section 59 warning for anti-social driving.

And 24 hours later, he was stopped by police for the some offence.

His car was then seized by officers.

The incident occurred in Monmouthshire, and was shared on social media by Gwent Police's Monmouthshire branch.

They wrote: "The driver of this vehicle was issued a section 59 warning on Thursday for anti-social driving.

"24 hours later, same manner of driving has resulted in the vehicle being seized."