AFTER being inspired by decorated trees across other areas in south Wales, a Newport woman decided to start her own within her community.

Charlotte Smith, who lives in Glan Llyn, Newport, got the idea when a fellow resident Hollie Marie Jones posted a picture of pom pom trees around other towns in South Wales, who she then contacted to discuss starting the idea in her community.

They are multi-coloured pom poms to echo a rainbow – a recognised symbol for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. It's something to keep the community occupied during lockdown and to brighten peoples days.

“I guess I was just enthusiastic and cracked on with it,” she said.

When deciding on a place to have the pom pom decorations, she contacted Mike Harmon, manager at the Llanwern Bull and who also dressed up as different characters to entertain the kids on the estate during lockdown, who was happy to help.

The board says: "It's something to keep us all occupied during lockdown and brighten our days"

Anyone can decorate the tree

“I know Mike well anyway and he’s always up for helping the Glan Llyn community. So, he was more than happy to help,” she added.

Bags full of different coloured wool are tied to the fence near the pub, and Miss Smith regularly goes to check to see if anymore wool is needed. She says the pompoms are super easy to make and recommends tutorials on YouTube as guidance.

Messages of instructions are left with the wool

“It’s only been a couple of days and so far, seems to be popular. What’s been sweet is that neighbours are offering up spare wool for the project.”

They are planning to take down the decorations on July 31 to add them to a time capsule that is going to be buried near the pub.