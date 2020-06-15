A REVELLER knocked an innocent peacemaker unconscious with a single punch which caused him a bleed on the brain after violence flared during a night out.

Matthew Vaughan, 21, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran, attacked Dean Power when two groups clashed on Cardiff’s St Mary’s Street.

Prosecutor David Pinnell said things turned ugly after ‘Soda Sunday’ at the Soda nightclub on the city’s Mill Lane during the early hours of the morning.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “Mr Power made a peace offering with the drink he had in his hand, but Vaughan made short shrift of this and it spilled on the ground.

“Someone in the group said, ‘Come on then hard man’. He then hit Mr Power with a forceful punch.

“He had not really been doing anything, other than trying to be a peacemaker.

“That punch seems to have rendered him unconscious because when he fell, no attempt was made to break his fall.

“The victim was knocked from his feet and landed heavily on the back of his head.”

The court heard how painter and decorator Mr Power suffered a bleed on the brain and a fracture to his right temple.

Vaughan pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Judge Catherine Richards was told how the defendant, who was represented by Eugene Egan, had no previous convictions.

Vaughan was 19 at the time of the offence and the case had taken 18 months to come to the crown court where the defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

The attack took place on November 26, 2018.

The judge said the lengthy delay was an important factor in her suspending Vaughan’s prison sentence.

He was jailed for 18 months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work and pay Mr Power £2,500 in compensation and a victim surcharge.