THE organisers of the 2020 Great North Run have confirmed that this year's event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News about the cancellation of the Newcastle to South Shields run, the largest half marathon in the world, was confirmed just after 9.30am on Monday morning.

Thousands of runners from across the UK and around the world flock to the North East of England to take part, and the run is also broadcast live to millions nationwide on BBC One.

Here's everything you need to know if you had a place, including why organisers decided to stop this year's event.

What have organisers said?

A spokesperson from Great Run said: "Today, we have confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Great North Run.

"The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic mean it isn’t possible to stage the event as planned this year.

"We haven’t taken this decision lightly. The Great North Run raises over £25m for charity, and is an important day in the North East calendar.

"Over the past few months, we’ve worked hard, and in close consultation with our medical teams, local authorities and key partners to try and find a way to run the Great North Run which both observes social distancing rules, and, crucially, doesn’t impact on our local NHS.

"We have also looked at holding the Great North Run later in the year. But, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it isn’t going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty, and so, with just under three months to go we have concluded that the best course of action is to cancel.

"We know how disappointing this is, but we’re sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

What is the new date for the Great North Run?

The 40th Great North Run is now scheduled to take place on September 12, 2021.

I'm was set to take part in this year's run, what is happening to my place?

2020 Ballot runners and members have the option to roll their entry to the next Great North Run, scheduled for September 12, 2021, and will receive an email confirming the next steps.

There will be nothing to pay and no ballot to enter – runners will have their entry secured.

Those who do not wish to roll your entry over will receive a refund. Runners don’t need to do anything to claim this, organisers will process it automatically to the card used to pay on.

The refund will be the cost of entry minus a £5 administrative fee, as detailed in the terms and conditions at the point of entry.

The spokesman added: "This fee covers some, but not all, of the costs we have already committed, such as fees charged to us to process the original booking, staff and supplier costs, and third-party payment providers.

"This is very much in line with other event and ticket providers across the industry.

"Please note this refund will be processed after July 31, 2020. It will take us a little while to process refunds, so we ask you to bear with us after this time whilst we process your refund."

What about ballot runners?

All ballot runners can roll their place into the next Great North Run. To secure a place, ballot runners must complete an online form before August 1. There is nothing further to pay and no ballot to enter.

A spokesman added: "If you do not wish to roll your entry over then you will receive a refund. Anyone who has not completed the rollover process before August 1, 2020 will be automatically refunded."

What about charity runners?

Organisers have communicated the cancellation with charities. Those who have a charity place, charities will be in touch directly in the coming days or weeks to confirm the process for securing a place in the next Great North Run (currently scheduled to take place on September 12, 2021).

What about members?

A spokesman from Great Run added: "Members with a confirmed entry can roll their place into the next Great North Run. To secure your place, complete an online form before August 1.

"There is nothing further to pay and no ballot to enter – you will have secured your entry. We will also extend your membership for a further year.

"If you do not wish to roll your entry over then you will receive a refund. Anyone who has not completed the rollover process before August 1, 2020 will be automatically refunded as detailed above."