VIRGIN Media have added a new streaming app to their platform.

The All4 app, which launched on Thursday, June 11, is the latest addition to Virgin Media’s growing library of TV and streaming apps.

Customers can already access Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, My5, Netflix, YouTube and many other popular apps.

A spokesman from the TV provider says the launch of the All 4 app provides Virgin Media customers with the full All 4 experience for the first time, enabling them to enjoy even more programmes and on demand content than ever before.

MORE NEWS:

What is All4?

All4 is home to hundreds of box sets including Channel 4 series as well as original and exclusive shows including US acquisitions Scrubs, Freaks and Geeks, Seinfeld and ER; featured channels such as Adult Swim and the best global drama from Walter Presents; and catch up from all of Channel 4’s broadcast channels.

A curated selection of films shown on Channel 4 and Film4 are also available to stream via the app.

Much-loved shows available to view at any time include comedies Friday Night Dinner, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Inbetweeners; reality TV from Gogglebox, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Made in Chelsea; as well as titles such as Hollyoaks, Celebs Go Dating, The Great British Bake Off and many others.

What have Virgin Media said?

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, said: “The addition of the All 4 app means that we now have fully integrated versions of all the major UK streaming apps on our TV platform.

“This is great news for our customers who have everything they need in one place, making it even faster and easier to watch the TV shows and movies they love whenever they want.”