Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sport matches are starting up again after a long hiatus and if you’re ready to cheer on your favourite team, there are some things you don't want to skimp on with your TV, like picture quality, resolution, and refresh rates.

To help you prep for the return of the Premier League, we've rounded up the best TVs for watching sport, from the best LG TV to the number one HDR TVs.

1. The best TV of the year: LG C9 Series

This OLED TV took the number one spot. Credit: Reviewed/Michael Desjardin

Surprise, surprise—the best TV of 2020 this LG OLED TV is also the best TV for watching sport. 'OLED TVs use a new screen technology that makes for amazing contrast, vivid colours, and incredibly wide viewing angles', our home theatre editor, Lee Neikirk, explains.

'Their hyper-thin screens utilize a build that puts very little processing between the incoming video signal and what you see, meaning they also handle fast-moving content like sport very well.' It may be a little pricey, but it's well worth the cost, Lee says.

Get the LG C9 Series 55-inch from Amazon for £1299

2. This affordable QLED TV: Samsung Q60R Series

Quantum technology leads to a much better picture. Credit: Reviewed/Michael Desjardin

Samsung's most budget-friendly QLED TV is also a great pick for sport fans. 'These TVs deliver excellent 4K/HDR performance, especially in brightness and colour, and they’re designed to be sleek and attractive.

The 55-inch and larger models also deliver 120 Hz refresh rates, making them excellent for motion-reliant content like sport.'

Get the Samsung Q60R Series 55-inch from Crampton & Moore for £799

3. This oversized TV: Sony X850G Series

The bigger, the better. Credit: Reviewed/Michael Desjardin

Good things come in small packages but in the world of TVs, they also come in big packages—like with this Sony TV, which is only available in massive 75- and 85-inch sizes.

And it doesn't skimp on the details. Lee notes that you'll get plenty of features that are perfect for watching sport, like '4K resolution, smart features, solid performance, and—best of all—120 Hz refresh rates.'

Get the Sony X850G Series 75-inch from PRC Direct for £1499

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.