THERE have been no new deaths from the coronavirus in Gwent, Public Health Wales has reported.

It means the region's cumulative death toll remains at 269, after one death was reported yesterday, Sunday June 14.

Across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, there are three new cases of Covid-19.

There are two new cases in Caerphilly and one in Newport.

The figures are from 454 testing episodes, up on yesterday's figure of 324.

None of the new cases have come from people being admitted to hospital - with the three positive results coming from "other" establishments, such as care homes or prisons.

Across Wales, four more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

And there are 62 new cases in the country, from 3,100 tests.

This is a rise on yesterday's total of 39, but fluctuations are expected.

The biggest rise was in Conwy, North Wales, with ten new cases.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government is looking at re-opening non-essential retail, re-opening schools on June 29, and relaxing regulations on outdoor activities at the lockdown review this week.

"This will not mean a return to the pre-pandemic normal," he said.

"Coronavirus has not gone away."

He added: "We are keen to see the economy re-open in Wales, but to do so with public health as a central concern.

"Nothing could be worse for the economy" than a stop-start approach you would get from having to reintroduce lockdown measures, he said.