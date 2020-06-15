THE Caravan and Motorhome Club are to slowly reopen a number of their campsites across the UK in the coming weeks - all with strict safety measures.
The organisation, which has about 700,000 members, has been preparing its sites for when the Government gives them the green light to reopen.
When will the campsites reopen?
It aims to reopen campsites across England on July 4 and across Scotland from July 15. The company has released a list of its campsites that it will be opening first in England.
The club will be starting with campsites in England and Scotland, before later opening sites in Wales and Northern Ireland.
MORE NEWS:
- Reaction after 2020 Abergavenny Food Festival cancelled
- Meet these new Gwent babies
- Monmouthshire sports car seized by police
What are the new safety measures?
The club has introduced strict new measures and will be operating to COVID Secure guidelines.
These include increasing the rigour of cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting common areas and making sure the centre of pitches are at least six metres apart.
Sites will also provide contactless arrival and departure processes wherever possible, alongside ensuring social distancing in common areas which could include toilet blocks, laundry, information rooms, water and waste points.
However, although campsites are set to reopen on July 4 in England, showers and toilets could remain shut for now.
A total of 113 sites in England are set open on July 4, but 12 will remain closed for the remainder of this year.
What have the organisation said?
A message on the Caravan and Motorhome Club's website said: "We’re excited to welcome back our members to our campsites across England and Scotland.
"We’ve been busy making sure we will be ready to receive our guests from July in England and Scotland, and later in Wales and Northern Ireland.
"In line with the latest UK Government guidance, we are very pleased to share with you our plan to open the majority of our campsites from 4 July in England and 15 July in Scotland.
"At the moment this applies to our sites in England and Scotland only.
"The timescales for reopening our Club sites in Wales and Northern Ireland will be published once we have guidance from their administrations.”
The organisation explains that, at this moment, they are not able to open all of their sites, but they will constantly review whether they are able to open any more campsites in the future.
"Our priority is first and foremost the health and safety of our staff, our members, our guests and the local communities,” the Club adds.
These are the campsites set to open in England from July 4:
- Abbey Wood
- Alderstead Heath
- Ashridge Farm
- Baltic Wharf
- Battle Normanhurst Court
- Bearsted
- Berwick Seaview
- Black Horse Farm
- Black Knowl
- Blackpool South
- Blackshaw Moor
- Bladon Chains
- Bolton Abbey Estate
- Borrowdale
- Bourton-on-the-Water
- Bridlington
- Bridport Bingham Grange
- Brighton
- Broadway
- Broomfield Farm
- Burford
- Burrs Country Park
- Buxton
- Cadeside
- Cambridge Cherry Hinton
- Camelford
- Carsington Water
- Castleton
- Chapel Lane
- Chatsworth Park
- Cheddar
- Chester Fairoaks
- Cirencester Park
- Clumber Park
- Commons Wood
- Coniston Park Coppice
- Crossways
- Crystal Palace
- Daleacres
- Dockray Meadow
- Durham Grange
- Englethwaite Hall
- Exebridge Lakeside
- Exmoor House
- Fairlight Wood
- Ferry Meadows
- Gatwick
- Godrevy Park
- Grafham Water
- Great Yarmouth Racecourse
- Hawes
- Haycraft
- Hebden Bridge
- Henley Four Oaks
- Hillhead
- Hunter's Moon
- Hurn Lane
- Ilfracombe
- Incleboro Fields
- Kendal
- Knaresborough
- Littlehampton
- Longleat
- Looe
- Lower Wensleydale
- Malvern Hills
- Marazion
- Meathop Fell
- Merrose Farm
- Minehead
- Modbury
- Moreton-in-Marsh
- Morn Hill
- New Forest Caravan Club Centenary
- Norfolk Broads
- North Yorkshire Moors
- Northbrook Farm
- Old Hartley
- Poolsbrook Country Park
- Putts Corner
- Ramslade
- Richmond Hargill House
- River Breamish
- Rookesbury Park
- Rowan Park
- Salisbury Hillside
- Scarborough West Ayton
- Seacroft
- Southland
- Southport
- St Agnes Beacon
- Stamford
- Start Bay
- Steamer Quay
- Stover
- Sutton-on-Sea
- Teesdale Barnard Castle
- Tewkesbury Abbey
- The Firs
- The Sandringham Estate
- Thetford Forest
- Treamble Valley
- Trewethett Farm
- Troutbeck Head
- Warwick Racecourse
- Wharfedale
- White House Beach
- White Water Park
- Willingcott
- Wirral Country Park
- Wyatts Covert
- York Beechwood Grange
- York Rowntree Park
These are the campsites that will remain closed across England for the remainder of 2020:
- Bromyard Downs
- Nunnykirk
- Cheltenham Racecourse
- Exeter Racecourse
- Ilminster
- Moorhampton
- Morvich
- Plymouth Sound
- Slinfold
- The Howard, Rosedale Abbey
- Thirsk Racecourse
- Uttoxeter Racecourse
Comments are closed on this article.