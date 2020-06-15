THE Caravan and Motorhome Club are to slowly reopen a number of their campsites across the UK in the coming weeks - all with strict safety measures.

The organisation, which has about 700,000 members, has been preparing its sites for when the Government gives them the green light to reopen.

When will the campsites reopen?

It aims to reopen campsites across England on July 4 and across Scotland from July 15. The company has released a list of its campsites that it will be opening first in England.

The club will be starting with campsites in England and Scotland, before later opening sites in Wales and Northern Ireland.

What are the new safety measures?

The club has introduced strict new measures and will be operating to COVID Secure guidelines.

These include increasing the rigour of cleaning, sanitising and disinfecting common areas and making sure the centre of pitches are at least six metres apart.

Sites will also provide contactless arrival and departure processes wherever possible, alongside ensuring social distancing in common areas which could include toilet blocks, laundry, information rooms, water and waste points.

However, although campsites are set to reopen on July 4 in England, showers and toilets could remain shut for now.

A total of 113 sites in England are set open on July 4, but 12 will remain closed for the remainder of this year.

What have the organisation said?

A message on the Caravan and Motorhome Club's website said: "We’re excited to welcome back our members to our campsites across England and Scotland.

"We’ve been busy making sure we will be ready to receive our guests from July in England and Scotland, and later in Wales and Northern Ireland.

"In line with the latest UK Government guidance, we are very pleased to share with you our plan to open the majority of our campsites from 4 July in England and 15 July in Scotland.

"At the moment this applies to our sites in England and Scotland only.

"The timescales for reopening our Club sites in Wales and Northern Ireland will be published once we have guidance from their administrations.”

The organisation explains that, at this moment, they are not able to open all of their sites, but they will constantly review whether they are able to open any more campsites in the future.

"Our priority is first and foremost the health and safety of our staff, our members, our guests and the local communities,” the Club adds.

These are the campsites set to open in England from July 4:

Abbey Wood

Alderstead Heath

Ashridge Farm

Baltic Wharf

Battle Normanhurst Court

Bearsted

Berwick Seaview

Black Horse Farm

Black Knowl

Blackpool South

Blackshaw Moor

Bladon Chains

Bolton Abbey Estate

Borrowdale

Bourton-on-the-Water

Bridlington

Bridport Bingham Grange

Brighton

Broadway

Broomfield Farm

Burford

Burrs Country Park

Buxton

Cadeside

Cambridge Cherry Hinton

Camelford

Carsington Water

Castleton

Chapel Lane

Chatsworth Park

Cheddar

Chester Fairoaks

Cirencester Park

Clumber Park

Commons Wood

Coniston Park Coppice

Crossways

Crystal Palace

Daleacres

Dockray Meadow

Durham Grange

Englethwaite Hall

Exebridge Lakeside

Exmoor House

Fairlight Wood

Ferry Meadows

Gatwick

Godrevy Park

Grafham Water

Great Yarmouth Racecourse

Hawes

Haycraft

Hebden Bridge

Henley Four Oaks

Hillhead

Hunter's Moon

Hurn Lane

Ilfracombe

Incleboro Fields

Kendal

Knaresborough

Littlehampton

Longleat

Looe

Lower Wensleydale

Malvern Hills

Marazion

Meathop Fell

Merrose Farm

Minehead

Modbury

Moreton-in-Marsh

Morn Hill

New Forest Caravan Club Centenary

Norfolk Broads

North Yorkshire Moors

Northbrook Farm

Old Hartley

Poolsbrook Country Park

Putts Corner

Ramslade

Richmond Hargill House

River Breamish

Rookesbury Park

Rowan Park

Salisbury Hillside

Scarborough West Ayton

Seacroft

Southland

Southport

St Agnes Beacon

Stamford

Start Bay

Steamer Quay

Stover

Sutton-on-Sea

Teesdale Barnard Castle

Tewkesbury Abbey

The Firs

The Sandringham Estate

Thetford Forest

Treamble Valley

Trewethett Farm

Troutbeck Head

Warwick Racecourse

Wharfedale

White House Beach

White Water Park

Willingcott

Wirral Country Park

Wyatts Covert

York Beechwood Grange

York Rowntree Park

These are the campsites that will remain closed across England for the remainder of 2020: