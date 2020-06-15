POLICE are advising residents to be "vigilant" after a number of break-ins.

Officers are investigating three break-ins of sheds and garages in the Monmouthshire area - all of which took place last week.

As a result, they've issued the following guidance - which is relevant to anyone with a shed or garage, regardless of where you live.

- Gwent Police advice

"Take a look at your shed and consider how you would break in.

"It is worth having a good quality padlock which cannot be easily cut off with no exposed screws.

"Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable.

"Windows could be vulnerable unless secured with wire mesh or grills. Always keep it locked."

Alarm it

"Consider a battery-operated shed alarm. They look low-key but they respond to movement or door contact with a loud siren."

Lock it, hide it, mark it

"Do not give others the opportunity or the tools to commit a crime.

"Lock everything away securely.

"Tools can be locked inside a locker or box, alternatively; secure them with a chain.

"Secure bicycles to the ground or a lockable stand, within the locked shed or garage.

"It is advisable to property mark items, some tools can be painted with your name of postcode."

READ MORE:

- Three three break-ins

A shed was broken into in Llanover between June 8 and 9. A green Webb WEMC26 strimmer and hedge trimmer were stolen along with an Apollo Gradient mountain bike.

A garage was broken into in Mahmilad area on June 9. No items were reported to have been taken.

A shed was broken into in Nantyderry, Goytre, on June 8. A welder and a chainsaw were taken.

If you see anything suspicious please report it to 101.