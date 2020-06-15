EASYJET has restarted a small number of its flights to a limited amount of destinations with stricter cleaning and safety measures for staff and passengers.

Here's a round-up of everything you need to know.

When did Easyjet restart flights?

Easyjet relaunched its flights from 22 airports across Europe for the first time on Monday, June 15, since they were halted at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first flight from the UK took off on Monday morning from London Gatwick at 7am for Glasgow, which was the same flight path the airline first took when it launched in November 1995.

What destinations is Easyjet flying to?

Easyjet will be offering a reduced roster of destinations available for passengers - the plan is to be able to fly 50 per cent of its normal 1,022 routes in July, and 75 per cent in August.

While there will be fewer flights on offer, travellers will have their pick of flights to domestic, city and beach destinations.

These are all the destinations available from the Easyjet summer 2020 flying programme:

Albania

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

France

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Kosovo

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Serbia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Cities around the UK

The airline confirmed that flights will resume from airports across the UK, these include:

London Gatwick ,

, Bristol

Birmingham

Liverpool

Newcastle

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Inverness

Belfast

What are the increased safety measures for staff and passengers?

Easyjet has introduced extra safety measures in order to keep staff and passengers safe during their flights.

Additional cleaning and disinfection procedures for aircraft cabins will be in place, with every aircraft subject to a daily disinfection process.

All passengers and crew will be required to wear masks at all times. The airline has also teamed up with a superhero illustrator to create comic book-inspired face masks for children.

Artist Will Sliney is best known for his work on Marvel comics, like Spiderman and Star Wars.

Aircrafts will also be fully equipped with sanitary equipment like masks, gloves and hand sanitiser, which will be available to customers and crew throughout the flight, where required.

The aircraft are also fitted with “state of the art filtration technology” which “filters 99.97 per cent of airborne contaminants in the cabin, including virus and bacteria” according to a statement from Easyjet.