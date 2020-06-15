THE Premier League is set to begin again on Wednesday, June 17, following a coronavirus-forced pause.

With strict social distancing measures still in place the appeal of a constant stream of live football will be appealing to fans who have exhausted Fifa, Football Manager and reruns of Masters Football as their go-to source of football.

The good news for fans is that there's no need to break the bank to watch the restart of the Premier League with Sky Sports in partnership with Now TV and Amazon all showing free fixtures.

Here’s how you can watch Premier League football without breaking the bank.

Who’s showing what?

Sky Sports and online streaming platform Now TV boast the lion’s share of the remaining calendar, hosting 64 of the final 92 games.

BT Sport meanwhile will show 20 games.

BBC and Amazon will show four fixtures apiece.

Are Sky Sports making any games free-to-view?

Are you ready for some good news?

Yes, Sky Sports are showing 25 fixtures for absolutely free, all of which will be hosted on Pick TV. These can also be viewed on Now TV.

The highlight of these free fixtures include a Merseyside derby on June 21.

How do I watch Pick?

Pick is channel 159 on Sky and 144 on Freeview.

What’s the cheapest way to watch the remaining games on Sky?

Those with Sky can add Sky Sports to their package for £18.99 a month on a rolling contract.

Alternatively you can watch via the channel’s streaming platform Now TV for £33.99 a month with no contract required. A monthly mobile viewing pass costs just £5.99 a month.

Are BT Sport showing games for free?

Now for some bad news.

At the time of writing BT Sport have yet o announce that they will be showing any games for free.

What’s the cheapest BT Sport package?

Existing BT customers can sign up to BT Sport’s Lite is available for just £7.50 a month, though this is part of a rolling 24 month contract.

A monthly pass for the channel costs £25.

What about Amazon?

All four of Amazon’s fixtures will be free to watch, but you will need to register an account with the digital streaming giant.

And the BBC?

Of course, the BBC’s four fixtures will be free to all with a UK TV license. You can watch online via the broadcaster’s iPlayer streaming service.

Fixtures announced so far and provider

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (18:00, Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Arsenal (20:15, Sky Sports)

Friday, June 19

Norwich v Southampton (18:00, Sky Sports and Pick)

Tottenham v Manchester United (20:15, Sky Sports)

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester (12:30, BT Sport)

Brighton v Arsenal (15:00, BT Sport)

West Ham v Wolves (17:30, Sky Sports)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (19:45, BBC)

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle v Sheffield United (14:00, Sky Sports and Pick)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (16:15, Sky Sports)

Everton v Liverpool (19:00, Sky Sports and Pick)

Monday, June 22

Manchester City v Burnley (20:00, Sky Sports)

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester v Brighton (18:00, Sky Sports)

Tottenham v West Ham (20:15, Sky Sports)

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United (18:00, Sky Sports and Pick)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (18:00, BT Sport)

Norwich v Everton (18:00, BBC)

Wolves v Bournemouth (18:00, BT Sport)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (20:15, Sky Sports)

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford (18:00, Sky Sports and Pick)

Southampton v Arsenal (18:00, Sky Sports)

Chelsea v Manchester City (20:15, BT Sport)

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30, BT Sport)

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton (16:30, Sky Sports and Pick)

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley (20:00, Amazon Prime)

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton v Manchester United (20:15, Sky Sports and Pick)

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth v Newcastle (18:00, Sky Sports and Pick)

Arsenal v Norwich (18:00, BT Sport)

Everton v Leicester (18:00, Sky Sports)

West Ham v Chelsea (20:15, Sky Sports)

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United v Tottenham (18:00, Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Liverpool (20:15, Sky Sports)