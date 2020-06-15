NEWPORT'S Kingsway Centre has confirmed Wilko has agreed a 10-year lease for its existing store.

The 20,000 sq ft store will benefit from a £1 million investment.

Wilko originally had two years to run on the existing lease and made the decision to extend the lease for a further 10 years.

Alex Hyams, Asset Manager, Queensberry said: “We’re delighted Wilko has committed to the Kingsway Centre, it’s brilliant news for the scheme and the city at a generally difficult time. "This deal facilitates investment of over £1m which is just part of the wider work we’re doing to improve the visitor experience at Kingsway”.

James Dorling, Wilko group property director said: “We’ve continued to welcome the hard-working families of Newport into our store throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic to shop for their essentials. It’s thanks to the dedication of our team members that we've been able to help so many people shop safely and feel part of the community here. "So, we’re really pleased to have been able to secure this further lease and are excited to be refurbishing the store to make it even easier for customers to find all the homes and garden products they need.”

The Kingsway Centre is home to more than 30 high street stores.

The centre remains open during Covid-19 with the following stores providing essential items: Savers, Sainsbury’s, Wilko, Rae Barton Fruit & Veg, Principality, Starbucks and B&B Bargains, more information can be found at kingswaycentre.com