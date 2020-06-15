FOUR road projects across Gwent have been awarded funding from the Welsh Government, including two vital schemes in Caerphilly county borough.

Caerphilly council has been allocated £1.8 million in transport grants from the Resilient Roads Fund, which will support 18 schemes across Wales with a share of £16.9 million.

Monmouthshire council will also receive £355,000 for a rock stabilisation scheme on the A466 at Wyndcliff, while Newport council will get £65,000 for improvements to the A467 at Rogerstone.

But the two biggest schemes in Gwent will be in Caerphilly, where £934,200 will go to improving the A467 from the Full Moon roundabout to Risca, and a further £900,000 on the A469 between New Tredegar and Pontlottyn.

The A467 project is aimed at improving road user safety by replacing fencing and filter drains which will help prevent incidents of flooding.

The council says this will reduce potential accidents and minimise road closures and unwanted diversions through the town centre.

It forms a key route around Risca town centre, linking Caerphilly county borough to Newport, Cardiff and the wider M4.

The other scheme at Troedrhiwfuwch on the A469 will allow the council to investigate ongoing landslips and look for a long-term solution.

“A solution here could minimise the continual threat of damage to the highway, reduce further disruption to the community and economy and prevent future landslips,” a council spokeswoman said.

“This will enable individuals, businesses, schools and communities to be more resilient while encouraging regeneration and prosperity within the upper Rhymney Valley and Heads of the Valley.”

The route links to the A465 and is another important part of the county borough’s highway network.

Caerphilly councillor Sean Morgan, cabinet member for regeneration, transportation and sustainability, said: “The grant is a significant investment to support a long-term sustainable economy, enhance public transport facilities, and improve routes throughout the borough.

“Repairing and future-proofing key transport routes across Caerphilly will reduce unnecessary congestion, ensuring timely and efficient journeys along with improved air quality.”

Cllr Philippa Marsden, council leader, said the improvements will help promote “the well-being of residents and businesses in the community.”

Nearly £5 million of the overall Welsh Government fund will be spent on repairing the damage caused by storms at the start of this year.

The fund will support 18 schemes across 13 councils in Wales.