MOTORISTS in Wales have saved £12.8 million on fuel during the lockdown, according to new figures.

A report by GoCompare has found in total drivers in the UK have saved £267 million as a result of having to fill up their vehicles since the lockdown began in March.

That saving has severely impacted the cost of fuel at the pumps, with prices for both petrol and diesel plummeting since coronavirus arrived.

The report found that Brits spend on average 58 minutes a day commuting for work by car, covering 3.4 miles each way - costing 35p in fuel per working day. During the course of a year that adds up to more than 200 hours, or around eight and a half days a year spent travelling to and from work.

By breaking down the licensed cars per region by the percentage of the population driving to work, the study reveals which regions have saved the most during lockdown:

As of May 12 2020, motorists have saved 34 working days, where they would typically commute, so during lockdown, the average Brit has saved 30 hours and 36 minutes with that number only set to increase as the pandemic continues.

Matt Oliver from GoCompare said: "Understandably, as cars are used less, we are starting to see an impact on insurance and pricing. There are a few things you can do to reduce costs while your car isn’t in use. If you have a finance agreement for your vehicle, talk to your provider as they should be able to offer you a payment break.

"You can also speak to your insurer to see if there is anything they can do to help such as reducing or deferring premiums. You could look to lower your standard mileage or your cover level to reduce your premium. If your renewal date is due shortly, shop around to see if you can get the cover you need for a much cheaper price.

"It will be interesting to see how fuel usage changes once lockdown has lifted. With companies announcing remote working will continue, this will affect the daily commute for thousands of drivers."