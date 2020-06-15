Here's the latest Argus column by Newport East MS John Griffiths:

WITH Black Lives Matter in the headlines following the death of George Floyd and many protests and demos, many feel strongly that this must be a turning point.

A time when governments, society and all of us must examine our attitudes and actions to help rid our communities of the scourge of racism which blights lives and damages quality of life for everyone.

Unacceptable words and deeds should be called out and not left unchallenged.

MORE NEWS:

Covid-19 has hit black, Asian and ethnic minority communities particularly hard – I have seen it here in Newport East and as the chairman of the Welsh Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Race and Equality.

Work is ongoing to better understand the underlying causes. The Welsh Government has established a working group and is taking part in UK Government research.

It already seems clear that economic and social disadvantage is an underlying factor – insecure and low-paid employment, relative poverty and poor housing, educational and health inequality. And working on the front line of the battle against coronavirus – in health and social care, our other public services, retail and cleaning.

Black Lives Matter and Covid-19 put discrimination and prejudice in stark relief and give no room for denial.

The response must be a root and branch examination of discrimination and inequality together with comprehensive and sustained action to put these wrongs right.

As we follow events in the United States and elsewhere we know that in Wales and the UK we have our own history of exploiting other people for our own gain.

We are all living with the consequences and legacy of the British Empire and slavery. It is high time for this to be fully and unequivocally acknowledged, including in our education system as we move to a society of much greater equality of opportunity and outcome for all with no-one left behind.

As we live through the coronavirus crisis - most heartening and sustaining has been the coming together of communities, businesses, volunteers and levels of government in a collective effort to pull through in as good a shape as possible, and the valuing and immense support for our key workers.

The message is crystal clear - together and united we are all much stronger.

We must carry this understanding through as we build a better future for all during and beyond Covid-19.

l Contact John Griffiths on john.griffiths@senedd.wales