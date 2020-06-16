THE coronavirus lockdown didn't stop one Newport primary school enjoy their sports day.

Charles Williams Church in Wales Primary School held a virtual sports day from May 29 until June 7, with many pupils took part in several activities. As the pupils completed each activity, they would make a note of their score to enter it onto Google Classroom (for Reception to Year 6) and Flipgrid (Nursery).

Every activity a pupil completed earn them three house points. If they completed three activities, they earned a bronze certificate, while six earned them silver and nine won them gold.

(Pupil Evan taking part in the egg and spoon)

(Isabella showing off her book balancing skills)

Youngsters sent in photos or videos of them completing an activity or showcasing their obstacle course, which were shown during the live Sports Day Show on Thursday, June 11, on the school's Youtube channel.

(L-R: Oscar and Isla. The pupils could also create their own obstacle challenges)

(Devon took part in all activities)

Teacher Alex Phillips, who helped to organise the event, said: “Sports Day is an event everyone at Charles Williams loves to be a part of. The children take pride representing their respected houses and have a lot of fun competing against their fellow peers.

(Archie taking part in his own obstacle course)

“This has remained possible this year through an online platform. It’s been great to see lots of smiling faces enjoying exercising and spirits lifted under the current circumstances. It’s been a way of bringing school staff, our pupils and their families together to have some fun!”