A GROUP of volunteers in Caerphilly county borough are expanding their work to help their local food bank.

Risca Covid-19 Volunteers are running the Tin on the Wall project to help provide supplies to the food bank and aid the less fortunate.

The initiative has spread throughout the borough and has been described as a huge help to the many foodbanks around and those who use them. It involves placing a tin of food (or more) on your wall by 7.30pm each Wednesday, which is collected by a volunteer and given to the food bank. Already dozens of streets in the area are taking part.

This is just the latest in work being done by the group, which was launched in March following the start of the pandemic, and has around 100 members.

Just some of the volunteers who are giving their time to help those less fortunate

A banner of support for the Risca Covid19 group

One of the seven organisers of the group – Nicky Cook – said: “We could never be more proud of the Risca residents that have unselfishly stepped forward to help the vulnerable. Even though they themselves must be feeling afraid and worried about their own loved ones, they have still each and every day come forward to help others. Their calls have reached and touched those that are lonely, their collections of medicines and food have ensured everyone has the essentials they need. It is truly humbling to be part of this great team.”

MORE NEWS:

At the start of the pandemic, they posted contact cards to every house in Risca – delivering a total of 7,000 on foot and they are currently supporting around 143 individuals and families in the area.

One of the volunteers on a prescription run

Volunteers have also been buying shopping, collecting and delivering prescriptions, posting letters and calling residents to check in, with 100 calls a week currently being made. They have also been helping to distribute food parcels, make masks, ear defenders and bags for care workers, distribute these items and deliver personal items to hospitals when someone is admitted.

They have even done some handy jobs including fixing a TV and cutting grass and make gifts including rainbows, felt hearts and pictures and their children have got involved in the crafts to bring a smile to people’s faces.

A homemade gift and drawing for a member of the community

When they identify someone who is in need of extra or specific help, they will make referrals to relevant organisations that can help them further including adult social services, Careline, Caerphilly County Borough Council and Community Response.