A PAEDOPHILE who shared child abuse images was warned by a judge he faces going to straight to prison.
Matthew Parry, 43, formerly of Cwmbran, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to six offences.
He admitted three counts of distributing category A, B and C images and three of possessing category A, B and C images.
The offences were committed on December 19, 2018.
Parry’s barrister Harry Baker asked that a pre-sentence report into his client be prepared by the Probation Service.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins agreed and postponed the case until July 6.
Parry, now of Fernhill, Glenboi, Mountain Ash, was warned that “all sentencing options, including immediate custody, are open”.
He was granted conditional bail.
The prosecution was represented by Lowri Patterson.
