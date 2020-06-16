IF YOU’VE been on your travels around Gwent in lockdown you will more than likely not have been too far away from a giant colourful “snake”.

Don't panic, it's not a real one. It's because Gwent is one of a number of regions getting involved in the latest lockdown craze which gets communities coming together to create ever-growing chains from painted rocks.

The rocks are designed before being placed at the end of the chain to resemble a snake, with anyone free to add their own design to the end.

We’ve picked out some of Gwent’s best, and spoken to the minds behind the creations.

Beechwood Park, Newport

Carson Thomas with the Beechwood Park snake

Mum Sam Thomas and 12-year-old son Carson started their own snake in Beechwood Park on Thursday, June 11.

Starting with a few colourful stones and a sign welcoming residents to contribute their own designs, the pair say they have been “blown away” by the response.

“It was unbelievable,” said Ms Thomas, “as soon as we put the post out it just seemed to take off. It’s really brought people together.

“Carson was over the moon to reach 50 stones last week, and now it is at 103 stones.”

That might make it the second-longest rock snake in Gwent so far, although healthy competition is brewing.

The Dell School, Chepstow

Helen Child Villers, organiser of the rock snake outside The Dell School, said she hopes the snake has helped people handle difficult times during lockdown.

“We have to ask ‘how can we help people emotionally?’,” she said. “I felt the rock snake was a great way to help people connect with each other and to give people something to take ownership with and be part of.”

The snake, which was started early last week by Helen with the help of four-year-old daughter Alexa, is now around four-metres long.

Pip and Nick Lockhart with the snake outside The Dell

“It’s brilliant, we’ve got so many local people on board, including St John’s on the Hill school whose students are painting rocks in their art classes.”

Sunnybank Park, Griffithstown

Having been going since May 28, the rock snake at Sunnybank Park in Griffithstown is something of a veteran compared to its local rivals.

Izabella Grace Anger adds her design to the collection

Shani Edwards, who started the snake at the request of her children Cahlan and Morwenna, aged eight and five, said the snake has brought the community some joy after the local design group hit upon its own rocky patch.

“We normally do Torfaen Rocks which is a group that collects and paints the rocks and then hides them,” she explained, “but with lockdown guidelines we shouldn’t be touching each others' rocks, so this seemed a great way to keep something going and spread a bit of joy.”

The snake at Sunnybank Park on Sunday

Coed Eva Primary School, Cwmbran

Coed Eva Primary snake

Pupils and staff at Coed Eva Primary School have found their rock snake a brilliant way of staying connected.

The idea was suggested by teaching assistant Amber Jones, and there is now more than 130 stones making up the snake outside the front gates.

Executive headteacher Paul Keane said: "It gives the children a chance to touch base when they are walking past and it's a way for them to connect.

"We are trying to support families as much as we can, and painting a pebble is a nice activity to do that doesn't involve English or Maths."