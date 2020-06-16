AN INTENSIVE care consultant at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny has revealed that one of the hospital’s intensive care units now stands “completely empty”.

Dr Ami Jones shared the positive news – which comes as infections continue to fall in Gwent – on social media.

Posting a video via the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Facebook page, she said: “Behind me is an empty intensive care unit which is good.

“So, I am actually on intensive care unit three at the moment which is completely empty. which is brilliant.

“So, we are back to normal jogging.”

Yesterday, there were three new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent.

Over the last two weeks, the number of new cases in the area has continued to fall.

And Dr Jones said the lack of patients in intensive care was “all thanks” to the public.

“(This is) all thanks to the help of you guys staying at home and when you’re going out being cautious, handwashing, wearing masks.”

But Dr Jones also warned that it was “really important” that Gwent continues to follow the public health message.

“It’s just really important to as lockdown lifts, please please carry on your good work and please use social distancing, stick to the rules, wash your hands, wear facemasks and please try and keep the amount of infections down.

“So, that hopefully it disappears and we all go back to normal.

“But I just thought I would show an empty ICU which is a very happy thing to see at the moment.”