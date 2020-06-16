BLOOD donors in Gwent who are looking for a session at which to donate can choose from a range of venues that are providing a service in the area as the lockdown continues.
The Welsh Blood Service is running sessions regularly at nine venues in Gwent during the rest of June and throughout July, to ensure blood stocks are maintained.
All sessions are by appointment only, and these can be arranged by telephoning 0800 252266, or by visiting www.welsh-blood.org.uk and following the links to the relevant session.
Here are those Gwent venues, and the dates and times when sessions are being held:
- Pontypool - Active Living Centre, Trosnant Street (multi-function room): Wednesday June 17, and Thursday June 18, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Friday June 19, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm; Monday June 22, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Wednesday June 24, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm; Friday July 24, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Monday July 27, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.
- Cwmbran - Methodist Church Hall, Llanyrafon Way, Llanyrafon: Monday July 13, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Tuesday July 14, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.
- Newbridge - Leisure Centre, Bridge Street: Thursday July 30, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Friday July 31, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.
- Blaina - Community Centre, High Street: Monday June 29, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Tuesday June 30, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm.
- Rogerstone - Rivermead Centre, Fuscia Way: Wednesday July 8, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Thursday July 9, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30-pm; Friday July 10, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.
- Abergavenny - Tithe Barn, St Mary's Priory Centre, Monk Street: Wednesday July 29, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Thursday July 30, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.
- Newport - Beaufort Centre, Beaufort Road, St Julians: Thursday July 23, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Friday July 24, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.
- Caldicot - Choir Hall, adjacent to leisure centre, Mill Lane: Wednesday July 1, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Thursday July 2, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.
- Monmouth - Bridges Community Centre, Wonastow Road: Thursday July 16, 10am-12.30pm and 2pm-5.30pm; Friday July 17, 9.30am-12.30pm and 2pm-5pm.