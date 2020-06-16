A PONTYPOOL-BASED charity has been granted £1,000 funding to hold an autism pride festival next year.

Hope GB, which works with 35 people with autism in Torfaen each week through its youth clubs, received the gift from Persimmon Homes East Wales as part of the housebuilder’s Building Futures campaign.

The group is preparing for a family fun day in 2021 to celebrate people on the autistic spectrum, with the money being used to reduce the costs so everyone can enjoy the day.

Sarah Robinson, the charity's chairwoman, said: “We're delighted to receive this generous support for our Autism Pride Festival next year. This will help Hope GB reach many families in Torfaen that are affected by autism, and will allow us to engage with their local communities in a new way.

"The festival will be a volunteer-led celebration of the diversity found in autism, and will include a mix of stalls, fun activities and live entertainment on the beautiful Panteg House estate in June 2021.

“Now we’re planning a special day for everyone to enjoy. This funding will really help with that.

"Tickets can be purchased now at autismfun.eventbrite.co.uk.”

Persimmon is giving away £1 million through the Building Futures programme. The campaign aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in October.

In each sector – education and arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “We’re pleased to be able to help the charity, which does tremendous work helping and supporting people with autism and their families.

“Building Futures is all about assisting groups which are working to offer positive opportunities to young people – and Hope GB definitely fits the bill.”