A NEWPORT teenager has admitted offering to supply heroin and cocaine in the city.

Harry Fairfax, 19, of Blackwater Close, Bettws, was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

But his case was adjourned until next month so that a full pre-sentence report into his background could be prepared.

Fairfax has pleaded guilty to offering to supply the class A drugs in April 2019.

He was aged 18 at the time of the offences.

The defendant was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Steven Donoghue.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins set a sentence date of July 6.

Fairfax was granted conditional bail.